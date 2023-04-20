India sees Apple taking a much bigger local bite

Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
Apple could double or triple investments in India, along with exports, over the next few years as the US tech giant expands in the world’s biggest smartphone market after China.
Apple mainly assembles iPhones in India through Taiwan contract manufacturers, but plans to expand into iPads and AirPods in a bid to to cut reliance on China.
iPhones accounted for more than half of the smartphones — worth about $9bn — exported from India between April 2022 and February, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.
“I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs — doubling and tripling over coming years,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the deputy minister for information technology said after a meeting on Wednesday with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the capital, New Delhi.
Cook, who also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Apple was “committed to growing and investing across the country”.
He inaugurated an Apple store in New Delhi on Thursday two days after opening its first outlet in Mumbai, the commercial capital.
“We've come here only to see Tim Cook,” said Manika Mehta, 32, an Android phone user who queued at the Delhi store. About 500 people had gathered for Cook’s brief appearance at which he spoke with fans and took selfies, as in Mumbai.
“My heart was skipping a beat,” said Reeti Sahai, 45, after taking a selfie. “I’m an Apple addict. I’m drawn to Tim Cook, seeing the man he is and the journey.”
Cook’s visit has drawn extensive media coverage and he has been feted like a Bollywood star, with some people trying to touch his feet in a traditional gesture of respect, while others asked for his autograph.
Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening retail stores in the South Asian nation, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites, and its online store opened in 2020.
The new stores are opening as Indian consumers increasingly look to upgrade their devices to glitzier models with richer feature sets, from budget versions that typically cost less than $120.
Still, Apple’s phones are affordable for only a few in India, where it has a market share of just 3%.
The company is trying to make India a bigger manufacturing base. Its products, including iPhones, are being assembled in India by contract electronics makers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp.
In January, India’s trade minister said Apple wanted the country to account for as much as 25% of its production, up from 5%- 7% now.
India sees Apple taking a much bigger local bite
US tech giant is seeking to reduce its reliance on production facilities in China
