Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments
Climate change activists face a dilemma: do their tactics work or alienate possible followers
One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Business Day TV speaks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Clicks has posted a rise in half-year profit growth, despite consumers remaining under pressure. Headline earnings for the period came in 0.9% higher. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht on growth in hard times
Business Day TV speaks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
Clicks has posted a rise in half-year profit growth, despite consumers remaining under pressure. Headline earnings for the period came in 0.9% higher. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.