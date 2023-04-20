Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht on growth in hard times

Business Day TV speaks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht

20 April 2023 - 21:39
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Clicks has posted a rise in half-year profit growth, despite consumers remaining under pressure. Headline earnings for the period came in 0.9% higher. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Bertina Engelbrecht

