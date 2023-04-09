Business

Transnet, Eskom throttle mining money for Sars

Minerals Council SA sees little hope of a rise in revenue contributions due to logistics woes and load-shedding

BL Premium
09 April 2023 - 09:25

South Africa’s main mining lobby expects the sector’s contribution to state coffers to remain flat due to the problems plaguing Transnet  and Eskom.

Allan Seccombe, spokesperson for Minerals Council South Africa, said: “We do not expect tax contributions from the mining sector to significantly improve this year because we don’t anticipate material improvements in performances at Eskom or Transnet.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.