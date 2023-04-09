The Treasury has reiterated its intention to reinstate the exemption it granted Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure
South Africa’s main mining lobby expects the sector’s contribution to state coffers to remain flat due to the problems plaguing Transnet and Eskom.
Allan Seccombe, spokesperson for Minerals Council South Africa, said: “We do not expect tax contributions from the mining sector to significantly improve this year because we don’t anticipate material improvements in performances at Eskom or Transnet.”..
Transnet, Eskom throttle mining money for Sars
Minerals Council SA sees little hope of a rise in revenue contributions due to logistics woes and load-shedding
