The Treasury has reiterated its intention to reinstate the exemption it granted Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure
The South Africa investment conference will take place after a particularly torrid week for Ramaphosa's presidency
Simoné Muller is the residential property manager at Acsiopolis
When the former head of Samsung Africa, Sung Hyuck Yoon, joined Telkom's board last year, the company's share price shot up, even as stock markets slumped worldwide. Sung does not claim the credit, but he has a clear vision of what it will take to repeat such jumps in the company’s market value: investment from a global telecommunications player.
Just over 10 years ago, Telkom was poised to sell a 20% stake for R3.3bn to Korea Telecom (KT), that country’s second-largest mobile operator and a world leader in communications technology. The deal was blocked by then-minister of communications Dina Pule, who refused to back the deal, resulting in the Telkom share price continually declining for the next 12 months...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Taking Samsung TV to global leader
Sung Hyuck Yoon is the only Telkom director from the telco industry who, as he puts it, has experience ‘actually selling the phone’
When the former head of Samsung Africa, Sung Hyuck Yoon, joined Telkom's board last year, the company's share price shot up, even as stock markets slumped worldwide. Sung does not claim the credit, but he has a clear vision of what it will take to repeat such jumps in the company’s market value: investment from a global telecommunications player.
Just over 10 years ago, Telkom was poised to sell a 20% stake for R3.3bn to Korea Telecom (KT), that country’s second-largest mobile operator and a world leader in communications technology. The deal was blocked by then-minister of communications Dina Pule, who refused to back the deal, resulting in the Telkom share price continually declining for the next 12 months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.