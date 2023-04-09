Business

Taxi WiFi

Streaming at the speed of a taxi

Companies are lining up to install free Wi-Fi in taxis and buses for a slice of a captive market

09 April 2023 - 08:38 THABISO MOCHIKO

Competition is heating up in the public transport space as companies jostle to install WiFi routers in buses and taxis to access millions of commuters – a captive market for advertisers.

This week Vodacom and vehicle tracking company Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron,  announced their partnership to create WiTaxi, while digital content company Sebenza, partly owned by former government spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete, recently initiated a rollout with plans to install devices in 10,000 taxis this year.  ..

