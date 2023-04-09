The Treasury has reiterated its intention to reinstate the exemption it granted Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says it will need more than R15bn a year for the next 10 years if it cannot rely on toll revenue.
Late last year Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the provincial government was preparing to scrap the strongly-resisted e-toll system on Gauteng freeways — introduced a decade ago — after finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a R23.7bn allocation to Sanral in his medium-term budget policy statement...
‘Sanral will hit R150bn pothole without tolls’
Annual performance plan warns lack of clarity around e-tolls could create funding gap for the next decade
