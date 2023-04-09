Business

‘Sanral will hit R150bn pothole without tolls’

Annual performance plan warns lack of clarity around e-tolls could create funding gap for the next decade

09 April 2023 - 08:30

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says it will need more than R15bn a year for the next 10 years if it cannot rely on toll revenue.

Late last year Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the provincial government was preparing to scrap the strongly-resisted e-toll system on Gauteng freeways — introduced a decade ago — after finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a R23.7bn allocation to Sanral in his medium-term budget policy statement...

