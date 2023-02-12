Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
The non-idea of a minister of electricity demonstrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's poor grasp of public administration conceptualisation
Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
Given the hopelessness and despair of small businesses and households due to the energy crisis, there was always going to be cynicism over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s seventh state of the nation address.
The chaotic scenes before his speech would have cemented the public’s sentiment that politicians lack an appreciation of the extent of the crisis and the urgent need for practical solutions. It would be an understandable perspective, which underlines a dwindling tolerance of the government’s underperformance in key areas...
ISAAH MHLANGA: Sona was marginally positive — pending implementation
Sona 2023 had more focus than the previous ones but did not clearly articulate a timeline for implementation
