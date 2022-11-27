Business

GIDON NOVICK: South Africa wants and needs a high-flying SAA

Gidon Novick explains why he resigned as a director of Takatso

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 06:39 Gidon Novick

I appreciate the opportunity to respond to your lead Business Times article (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/2022-11-20-saa-why-gidon-novick-had-to-go/) last week relating to SAA’s privatisation.

I raised concerns around the inaccuracy of the story, the non-disclosure of the key source quoted and the absence of a disclaimer disclosing the common shareholding/directorship between Harith, Takatso’s majority partner, and Arena, the owner of the Sunday Times/Business Times...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.