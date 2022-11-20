Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
Global Aviation Operations and its partner Syranix, the minority shareholders in the Takatso Consortium that is acquiring a 51% stake in SAA, are said to have placed a R1bn price on their start-up airline Lift for it to merge with the restructured national carrier, and also sought management control of the future merged airline.
When this and requests for access to confidential information were rebuffed, Gidon Novick resigned from the Takatso board, saying they were kept in the dark by majority shareholder and funder Harith General Partners regarding the process of securing the R3bn to be injected into the new SAA as part of the acquisition process...
SAA: why Gidon Novick had to go
