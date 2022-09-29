Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Capitec’s share price tumbled the most in more than two years after the market took a dim view of its interim dividend and the CEO flagged concern about global and domestic economic uncertainty.
SA’s biggest retail lender by customer numbers said on Thursday that headline earnings, a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 17% from the previous half-year to R4.67bn in the six months to end-August 2022...
Capitec slumps most in two years as dividend disappoints
Share price of SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers falls after CEO strikes cautious tone
