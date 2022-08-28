×

Business

SA should cut corporate tax, keep Covid relief grant, says OECD

28 August 2022 - 07:41 Reuters

SA should cut corporate tax, raise VAT and maintain Covid-19 relief grants, while ensuring the poorest are not worse off, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report this week.

The government managed the Covid crisis relatively well and consumption and exports are supporting an economic recovery, the OECD said, but it warned inflation, which rose to 7.8% in July, and power cuts posed risks to growth...

