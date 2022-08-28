In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
SA should cut corporate tax, raise VAT and maintain Covid-19 relief grants, while ensuring the poorest are not worse off, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report this week.
The government managed the Covid crisis relatively well and consumption and exports are supporting an economic recovery, the OECD said, but it warned inflation, which rose to 7.8% in July, and power cuts posed risks to growth...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA should cut corporate tax, keep Covid relief grant, says OECD
SA should cut corporate tax, raise VAT and maintain Covid-19 relief grants, while ensuring the poorest are not worse off, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report this week.
The government managed the Covid crisis relatively well and consumption and exports are supporting an economic recovery, the OECD said, but it warned inflation, which rose to 7.8% in July, and power cuts posed risks to growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.