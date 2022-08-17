×

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Stand by for another outpouring of absolute drivel

All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?

17 August 2022 - 19:51

Work has begun at the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact. He promised in his state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 10 that he would have it done in 100 days. The first serious attempt to start talking began at Nedlac last Thursday. Typically, late again.

The government, business, organised labour and civil society sat down at Nedlac’s fading headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg, last week and decided quickly to throw out the latest draft of a government attempt to describe what would be in the pact and who had to do what...

