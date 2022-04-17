Zindi taps African talent to find AI solutions
The Cape Town-based start-up crowdsources AI by inviting companies to post a challenge on its site, and posing the challenge to a community of more than 40,000 data scientists from across the continent
17 April 2022 - 09:57
It is slowly dawning on the business world that artificial intelligence is not only about robots doing away with and taking over the world. More often, it is about running our businesses and our lives more efficiently.
As more businesses discover the very ordinary power of AI to help them do extraordinary things, the demand for this power grows. For many, however, AI seems inaccessible, due to a lack of skills or the high cost of solutions...
