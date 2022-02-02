Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom and MTN riding the wave of fintech boom across Africa The pursuit of MoMo and other financial services opportunities by the two companies will become an everyday enabler for African customers B L Premium

Financial technology or fintech appears to be the new airtime driving the telecoms industry’s upward trajectory.

Fintech is the delivery of financial services using technology that applies to a broad spectrum of activities including commerce, insurance, investments, micro loans, payments and savings. Fintech aims to democratise access to finance, and hopefully the world can move closer to financial inclusion...