Kasi Go Getters
BROADCAST TIMES:
Saturdays 16:30
Repeats - Sunday 16:30, Tuesday 08:30, Wednesday 10:30, Thursday 12:00
Kasi Go Getters is the show that highlights the economic traction the township economy is gaining and brings you face-to-face with township business owners, who have grown their business and are looking for ways to grow the entrepreneurial culture in eKasi .
This week:
On this episode of Kasi Go Getters host Collette Prince heads over to Soweto, to profile Obie Nkuna the owner of Apple Dude. With a passion for upskilling the youth within his community, Obie takes us through his entrepreneurial journey and his niched business model.
Previous Episode:
On today’s episode of Kasi Go Getters, host Collette Prince is joined by Katlego Ramela, the founder of The Throne and Solace clothing stores. Unable to find clothes that represented his style and tired of shopping at retail stores, he started designing and making his own clothes, giving birth to his very own clothing brand.
