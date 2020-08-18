Digitize Your Biz
18 August 2020 - 20:01
BROADCAST TIMES:
Tuesday 17:30 · Thursdays 13:00 · Saturdays and Sundays 16:30
Looking for a variety of ways to boost your business's visibility and sales in the digital space? Or simply trying to understand digital marketing terminology to get your start-up off the ground? Catch the brand new show Digitize Your Biz where each week, host Collette Prince gets to chat to experts and business owners on the different aspects & tools found in digital marketing and how you can use it to your advantage.
