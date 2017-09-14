Five unmissable reads from BusinessLIVE
Today's big read is the Financial Mail's cover story on Woolworths which is carried under the headline, Why Woolworths is getting whipped.
Written by assistant editor Zeenat Moorad, it delves into why Woolies appears to be performing below par in the retail sector.
This is not a happy story. It is a story of trepidation, disappointment and unmet promises. Growth has slowed at Woolworths, until now the perennial darling of the retail sector. At the heart of its problems lies Australian department chain David Jones (DJs), which Woolworths bought in April 2014 for R23.3bn — the largest-yet deal involving an SA retailer, which some analysts warned was a steep price to pay.
Group CEO Moir (58), a Scot who was CEO of Country Road in Australia for a decade before taking the reins at Woolworths in 2010, knew it wouldn’t be easy. But he probably never expected it to be this hard to turn Australia’s largest department store chain around.
Zeenat also travelled to Australia to take a look at Woolworths' flagship David Jones and wrote the hilarious and insightful Twenty things that went through my mind at David Jones’ flagship food hall at Bondi Junction, Sydney
Essential reading today is Business Day's columnist, Bronwyn Nortje. She has written an article about how the Public Investment Coporation (PIC) is under threat, under the headline, Treasury eyes public pensions to feed carnivorous state entities.
Bronwyn writes:
It is no secret that the Treasury has had an eye on the PIC as a solution to its financial problems for some time. Just two weeks ago, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told Cosatu’s central executive committee meeting that he could not guarantee the government would not try to make use of PIC funds to recapitalise state-owned entities (SOEs) and other projects.
In something reminiscent of Little Shop of Horrors, state-owned entities such as Eskom and South African Airways (SAA) are the proverbial plant that keeps crying: "Feed me, Seymour!" to an increasingly weaker and politically compromised Treasury. At some point it will need another sacrifice; and that sacrifice will be the PIC.
The Financial Mail carries deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha's no-holds-barred 'Between the chains' column, which has become essential reading for those following the state capture story. This week, the headline is, Et Tu KPM ... Gupta? I'm sure you are as intrigued as I was.
Sikonathi writes:
There is a whole consulting industry that owes its existence to the kind of corrupt and unethical work Bell Pottinger is dying for. Many more of our stolen treasures are being funnelled daily to pay some other shady consulting firm to peddle exactly the kind of lies that have been coming from Bell Pottinger.
The high-paying client that is the Gupta family has, for years, employed the services of auditing firm KPMG, which should operate within strict professional parameters centred on unimpeachable ethics.
It's time for a new government to tackle inequality is the headline on Jonathan Jansen's column carried by the Rand Daily Mail this morning.
Jonathan asks whether or not government is capable of dealing with the vast inequality that persists in our education system and, as the headline suggests, finds it wanting.
He writes:
It is my firm conviction that the present government lacks both the educational ideas and the political will to resolve this injustice. Our government also looks the other way. It has in the past shown contempt for movements such as Equal Education, with its modest attempts to deal with the problem of unequal infrastructures for teaching and learning. The Ministry of Basic Education pretends matric results are getting better as if the test scores of township children, however improved, ever resolve the vastly unequal post-school chances of children from King's compared to those from Kagiso.
I find the ongoing media fixation with political personalities and intra-party shenanigans so disheartening. Cyril versus NDZ? Really now.
Finally, writing in Business Day, Moyagabo Maake comments on Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s curious ideas on banking.
She believes the Public Protector's views are "nothing short of alarming".
Here's an extract from Moyagabo's article:
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s notes of interviews conducted during her investigation of the Ciex/Bankorp saga are nothing short of alarming for the ideas they raise around the formation of a state bank.
The notes — which her spokesman has since denied are hers — surfaced in court on Monday after the Reserve Bank pushed for the veil of confidentiality over them to be pierced. They include a revealing conversation with former Bank independent nonexecutive director Stephen Mitford Goodson.
While Goodson is known for his crackpot banking theories and for being a Holocaust denialist, Mkhwebane thought him a good source to tap for her investigation. In their undated interview, Mkhwebane and Goodson discussed the benefits of a state bank — a hobby horse of Goodson’s, who has written that "private" central banks have condemned various nations to lifetimes of debt.
Ray Hartley
Editor: BusinessLIVE
