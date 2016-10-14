Pravin Gordhan ‘has no confidence in Shaun Abrahams’s ability’

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has decided not to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the two fraud charges he is set to face in November, because he does not have confidence in NPA boss Shaun Abrahams.

"The main reason for his decision is that he does not have any confidence in the NDPP’s (national director of public prosecutions) ability or willingness to afford him a fair hearing," Gordhan’s attorney, Tebogo Malatji, said in a statement on Friday.

"First, we repeatedly asked the NPA to afford the minister an opportunity to make representations to them before they decided whether to prosecute the minister, but they spurned our requests."

Gordhan has been consulting with his legal team on the way forward, after receiving the summons on Tuesday.

In the statement, Malatji also said Abrahams’ conduct at a media briefing on Tuesday reflecting his "commitment" to charge the minister "made clear his commitment to the prosecution".

After studying the charges, Malatji said it was clear that they show a "resolute and not well-founded determination to prosecute the minister at all costs".

"Any representations to the NDPP would accordingly be pointless."

Gordhan will continue considering his legal options to bring the matter to finality.

His legal counsel includes advocate Wim Trengove SC, advocate Hamilton Maenetje SC and advocate Ziyaad Navsa.