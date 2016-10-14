Deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr has publicly allied himself with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The move by Hofmeyr, a senior advocate known for his previous corruption-fighting role in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), comes three days after NPA head Shaun Abrahams announced the NPA had summoned Gordhan to appear in court on charges of fraud in November.

Gordhan is charged with fraud relating to his approval of early retirement of his former deputy‚ Ivan Pillay‚ when he was commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Hofmeyr has aligned himself with a lobby group called Hands Off Pravin Gordhan‚ which has been gaining momentum on social media platforms.

The former head of the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit shared a message by the group on Thursday, which read: "In the space of 24 hours we have reached more than 165‚000 people and have more than 3‚400 page likes. Continue to share and create a support base for Pravin that can helped prevent his arrest and that we can mobilise to defend him as he defends our country from a ratings downgrade."

The rand weakened against the dollar this week following Abrahams’s announcement‚ prompting a wave of support and calls from high-profile people for charges against Gordhan to be dropped.

SA’s Catholic bishops are among those who have pledged their support‚ calling on South Africans to demonstrate their moral support for Gordhan and emphasising that he should not be put under pressure to resign.

ANC heavyweights including former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada‚ Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and former parliamentary speaker Max Sisulu have also said they will be present to lend their support to Gordhan when he appears in court in November.