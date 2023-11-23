JOB ADS | The UIF is hiring

Forming part of the department of employment & labour, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributes to the alleviation of poverty in SA by providing short-term unemployment insurance to all workers who qualify for unemployment-related benefits.

The UIF is looking to fill the following positions:

Director: policy development, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation (SR13)

Contract type: Permanent

Permanent Centre: UIF, Pretoria

Reference no: HR 4/4/3/3/DPDSPME/UIF

Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,162,200 per annum.

Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Enquiries : Call TS Maruping on 012-337-1410/1885/1529.

Deputy director: communications (internal and external) (SR11)



Contract type: Permanent

Permanent Centre: UIF, Pretoria

Reference no: HR 4/4/3/3/DDCIE/UIF

Salary: All-inclusive package of R811,560 per annum.

Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Enquiries : Call TS Hattingh on 012-337-1430.

Deputy director: actuarial services (SR11)

Contract type: One-year contract

One-year contract Centre: UIF, Pretoria

Reference no: HR 4/4/3/3/DDAS/UIF

Salary: All-inclusive package of R811,560 per annum.

Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Enquiries : Call ASC Fourie on 012-337-1520/1599.

Deputy director: treasury (SR11)

Contract type: One-year contract

One-year contract Centre: UIF, Pretoria

Reference no: HR 4/4/3/3/DDT/UIF

Salary: All-inclusive package of R811,560 per annum.

Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Enquiries: Call ASC Fourie on 012-337-1520/1599.

Deputy director: investments (SR11)

Contract type: One-year contract

One-year contract Centre: UIF, Pretoria

Reference no: HR 4/4/3/3/DDI/UIF

Salary: All-inclusive package of R811,560 per annum.

Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Enquiries: Call ASC Fourie on 012-337-1520/1599.

Applications

Applicants must complete, initial and sign a Z83 application for employment form, which can be obtained from any public service department or downloaded from the department of employment & labour's website.

The completed Z83 application form must be submitted together with a recently updated, comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience. (Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents. Foreign qualifications must be accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the South African Qualifications Authority.)

A pre-entry certificate to the National School of Government (NSG)'s senior management service (SMS) course is a prerequisite for all applicants. Visit the NSG's website for more information.

Send your application to the chief director of corporate services at the UIF, PO Box 1851, Pretoria, 0001, or hand deliver it to the UIF's offices at Absa Towers, corner Lilian Ngoyi and Pretorius streets, Pretoria.

Applications must be marked for the attention of the UIF sub-directorate of human resources management and include the applicable reference number.

The closing date for applications for all positions is December 18 2023 at 4pm.

Note:

Applicants who do not comply with the above-mentioned instructions and requirements, as well as late applications, will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of these advertisements, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical competence exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which be communicated by the department. After the interview and technical exercise, the selection panel will recommend candidates to attend generic managerial competencies training using the mandated department of public service & administration SMS competence assessment tools.

The department of employment & labour reserves the right not to make any appointment(s) to the above posts.

The department of employment & labour's employment equity plan will inform the employment decisions. The department intends to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts.

This article was sponsored by the UIF.