Tax return relief does not mean tax relief, Sars clarifies

The SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’s) announcement this week that many people who earn less than R500,000 a year do not need to file a tax return has been widely misconstrued by taxpayers who think they are off the hook for tax.

This is not the case – just because you meet the criteria to be free of filing a tax return does not mean you do not need to pay tax, Sars said in media statement on Thursday.

The circumstances under which you do not need to file a tax return are very specific and the threshold of R500,000 is not the only condition you have to meet, Sars stresses.

The filing threshold of R500 000 is not the same as the tax threshold used to calculate your tax liability. Every South African under 65, who earns more than R79,000 a year must pay tax for the 2020 tax year.