How can investment be leveraged to create a legacy that makes SA and the world a better place for the generations that come after us?

In the landscape of impact and sustainable investing, innovators in capital allocation are forging a path towards tangible benefits for people, communities and the planet.

Sanlam Investments recently held its Critical Conversations: Action for impact webinar with an in-house panel of experts.

Pawan Singh, portfolio manager of Sanlam Investments’ Sustainable Infrastructure Fund; Teboho Makhabane, head of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) & impact; Gift Pule, principle of private equity; and Vukile Themba-Mketo, senior portfolio manager of private debt, discussed the importance of business taking action and turning intention into real, sustainable change.

The panel explored this journey, delving into the evolving landscape of ESG impact and sustainable investing, challenging the traditional triple bottom-line methodology.