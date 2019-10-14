PODCAST | Protecting your investment in SA’s uncertain economy

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Duvenage, MD of NFB Private Wealth Management.

In this discussion, Duvenage shares his insights into current investor sentiment based on work done at NFB, which operates in a number of areas such as wealth management, tax planning, unit trusts and stockbroking. The firm now manages over R30bn in assets.

Duvenage, who has been with the firm for 17 years, says South Africans are not happy with the political and economic policy environment and are looking to take their investments and money offshore.

However, he warns that this may not be the best strategy as there are still attractive investment prospects in the local market. Though suffering from low economic growth, SA still has the most developed economy in the region and offers international businesses a way into Africa.

The discussion also explores where to invest, global trends, gold as an investment, and how the policy environment in SA can be improved to keep and attract investment.

Listen in to hear the full discussion.

