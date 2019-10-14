Investing

PODCAST | Protecting your investment in SA’s uncertain economy

NFB Private Wealth Management’s Andrew Duvenage shares his thoughts on Business Day Spotlight

14 October 2019 - 15:59 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on the SA economy, where to invest and how to protect your wealth in such uncertain times.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Duvenage, MD of NFB Private Wealth Management.

In this discussion, Duvenage shares his insights into current investor sentiment based on work done at NFB, which operates in a number of areas such as wealth management, tax planning, unit trusts and stockbroking. The firm now manages over R30bn in assets.

Duvenage, who has been with the firm for 17 years, says South Africans are not happy with the political and economic policy environment and are looking to take their investments and money offshore.

However, he warns that this may not be the best strategy as there are still attractive investment prospects in the local market. Though suffering from low economic growth, SA still has the most developed economy in the region and offers international businesses a way into Africa.

The discussion also explores where to invest, global trends, gold as an investment, and how the policy environment in SA can be improved to keep and attract investment.

Listen in to hear the full discussion.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production

PODCAST | Changing the narrative that blacks have the monopoly for messing things up — Mteto Nyati

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the recently published book Betting on a Darkie by one of SA’s pre-eminent business leaders, ...
Opinion
3 days ago

PODCAST | Could Port Elizabeth become the first cashless city in Africa?

The Forus Foundation has developed a digital exchange platform called CoegaX, used for procurement, financing and capital formation
Money
5 days ago

PODCAST | Banks cannot retrench if making profits, says Cosatu

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks talks striking in the banking sector and how to move SA forward economically
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | The SA banking industry is balanced on a knife edge

The banking strike is in focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight
National
1 week ago

Popular Articles

Intelligent investment companies

Investing / Investors Monthly

Pick of the Month: Tongaat Hulett

Investing / Investors Monthly