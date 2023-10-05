RECYCLING
Finding the big money in others’ scrap
Glencore’s recycling business could earn the metals miner and trader $1bn a year by 2030 — an enormous jump from where it is now
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Since his appointment as CEO in 2021, Glencore boss Gary Nagle has nailed his colours to a mast of culture improvement and M&A. But a third strategic initiative, recycling, was in evidence during a site visit to the firm’s Canadian assets in September.
What is now a modest initiative is set to become a key part of the business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.