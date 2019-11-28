Money & Investing NASPERS RESULTS: Owing it all to Tencent Naspers is still wholly reliant on China’s Tencent for its profit. And it’s unfazed by losses in its big e-commerce bets BL PREMIUM

Naspers’s results for the six months to end-September are about as complicated as you could expect from a global internet company determined to find the "next big thing" at almost any cost.

Inevitably things have become just that bit more complicated with the recent unbundling of 74% of all of the international internet businesses into Prosus.