FOREX MANIPULATION
How a US case could give Competition Commission’s forex manipulation case a shot in the arm
A US hearing on forex intrigue could give the Competition Commission’s stalled case a much-needed boost
21 November 2019 - 11:21
The Competition Commission’s contention that banks are manipulating the rand exchange rate received a boost from an unexpected quarter earlier this month.
A witness in a case dealing with similar forex manipulation allegations being heard in a New York court provided graphic details about the manipulation of trading in emerging-market currencies — and the rand in particular.
