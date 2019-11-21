Money & Investing FOREX MANIPULATION How a US case could give Competition Commission’s forex manipulation case a shot in the arm A US hearing on forex intrigue could give the Competition Commission’s stalled case a much-needed boost BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission’s contention that banks are manipulating the rand exchange rate received a boost from an unexpected quarter earlier this month.

A witness in a case dealing with similar forex manipulation allegations being heard in a New York court provided graphic details about the manipulation of trading in emerging-market currencies — and the rand in particular.