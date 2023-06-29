JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
As Zimbabwe hurtles from one monetary crisis to the next, and the administration stubbornly clings to the Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) in a rapidly dollarising economy, companies in the country are struggling to comply with financial reporting standards.
In an attempt to rein in currency volatility, central bank governor John Mangudya announced that the government would institute a “market-determined” exchange rate from June 7 — a move away from the government-controlled weekly currency auction, though still a step short of a free float. ..
Companies in the Zim currency cross-currents
Zimbabwe’s volatile dollar has wreaked havoc with businesses’ reporting requirements. It’s too early to tell whether recent exchange rate reforms will bring some stability
