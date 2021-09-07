Economy

Enter the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards today

If you're working towards transforming your supply chain or have made an impact in supplier development, these awards are for you

07 September 2021 - 11:00
Sponsored
Picture: UNSPLASH/ANDY LION
Picture: UNSPLASH/ANDY LION

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards recognise and celebrate companies committed to using supplier development to build thriving, inclusive and transformative supply chains in Africa.

The awards encourage collaboration and learning by sharing best practice across Africa, presenting winners with a platform to share their own experiences.

If you're working towards transforming your supply chain or have made an impact in supplier development, these awards are for you. We invite you to participate or nominate a corporate in the 2021 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards by completing the expression of interest form before  September 10.

To enter and submit your expression of interest, click here.

The 2021 winners will be announced on November 18 2021.

For more information, visit www.sdawards.co.za or follow us on LinkedIn; Facebook and Twitter

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

BREAKING NEWS: GDP expands a paltry 1.2% in second quarter

Economy

Economic cost of climate change could be six times worse than expected

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP and fragile business confidence in focus

Economy

PODCAST | Where do we stand with the rand?

Economy

Riots and cyberattacks weigh heavily on August car sales

Economy