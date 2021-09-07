Enter the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards today

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards recognise and celebrate companies committed to using supplier development to build thriving, inclusive and transformative supply chains in Africa.

The awards encourage collaboration and learning by sharing best practice across Africa, presenting winners with a platform to share their own experiences.

If you're working towards transforming your supply chain or have made an impact in supplier development, these awards are for you. We invite you to participate or nominate a corporate in the 2021 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards by completing the expression of interest form before September 10.

To enter and submit your expression of interest, click here.

The 2021 winners will be announced on November 18 2021.

For more information, visit www.sdawards.co.za or follow us on LinkedIn; Facebook and Twitter.