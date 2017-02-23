What does the new Budget mean for you as a consumer?

The national Budget address is always a good time to reflect on the state of your finances. Following this year’s Budget address, you should take the increase in personal income tax, fuel levies and sin taxes into account.

As a consumer it is critical to reassess your current spending and behaviour. It is also important to make sure you prioritise budgeting – or, if you don’t know how, educate yourself to help you plan for the future, pay off existing debt or even save for other things you want to accomplish this year.

Taking this into consideration, are you one of those people who often feel you can’t say no to spending – whether it’s going out for dinner with friends or buying that brand-new car on credit, despite not being able to afford either of them right now? You’re not alone. In fact, according to Debt Rescue, more than half of all South African consumers owe 75% of their income to creditors, which means there is a trend among South Africans to spend more money or even maintain a high-profile lifestyle they can’t afford.

Also, about 23% of South Africans have no disposable income at the end of the month to use towards savings or other cash purchases. This highlights that should South Africans not make much-needed changes and build a stronger budgeting and savings culture, things will only get worse.

Consider these easy steps to help you set up an effective budget:

Compare your income with your expenses

It is important to know how much money you have available to cover your monthly expenses. You normally have fixed expenses that will be the same each month, such as rent, car payments, the water and electricity bill, and your telephone bill. Should your income not match your current expenses, you will have to re-evaluate your financial situation. You may also want to consider putting money aside for savings.

How much money is enough to survive

Make it a priority to determine how much disposable income you need to stay afloat during the month to cover variable expenses such as groceries, clothing and petrol. These expenses can change significantly month to month, so keep aside enough money. If you have extra money left after taking care of your variable expenses, it might be a good idea to put it directly into your savings.

Leave room for unexpected life events

You can never truly predict and plan for those unexpected life events such as a car breakdown in the middle of peak traffic, or your geyser bursting in the middle of the night. It’s important to make financial provision for such events.

Include your financial goals in your budget

Ask yourself: where do I want to be financially in five years, or even in the next year? Once you’ve determined this, take a portion of your budget and save. This will help you achieve things such as building your dream home or saving towards your children’s financial future. Your financial goals should include important things such as life cover and other insurance, as you never know when unexpected events might leave you without an income. Make this part of your budget – you will thank yourself later.

Stay on top of your expenses

Sticking to your budget requires a great deal of will power, which is why it is important to keep track of where every penny goes during the month. This will keep you from overspending. A good idea might be to keep all your slips and document all your expenses in an Excel spreadsheet weekly. By evaluating your expenses in this way, you will spend less time at the end of the month calculating your expenses – and prevent overspending.

If you don’t know how to budget, consider getting help

If you find yourself perplexed about how to set up a budget, it’s never too late to learn. Consider services that will help set you on the path towards financial greatness. Truth About Money, a 1Life initiative, teaches South Africans how their money can work better for them, through telephonic debt management and counselling, assistance with wills and estate planning, and even a free financial education course!

Drawing up your budget doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s as simple as picking up a pen and jotting it down on paper – and then sticking to it each month by using it as a spending reference. By doing so, you can easily re-evaluate and take charge of your spending habits and be prepared for expected, as well as unexpected, costs.

