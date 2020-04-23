Lockdown has hammered the motor industry, says Toyota

Export orders for SA-built Toyotas to Europe and Africa are expected to plummet around 15-20% in 2020, says Toyota SA Motors (TSAM).

Speaking at a virtual media conference hosted by TSAM on Wednesday, CEO Andrew Kirby said the coronavirus crisis has had a dire effect on the local motor industry. The national lockdown had so far resulted in a production loss of 13,443 units at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal, which manufactures the Quest sedan, Hiace minibus, Fortuner SUV, Hilux bakkie and some Hino truck models for the local and export markets.

He said the company had so far been able to secure full pay for its approximately 15,000 employees during the lockdown. He doesn’t anticipate job cuts at the Prospecton factory, though there may be some staff layoffs at some of Toyota’s smaller dealers, and some of TSAM’s component suppliers may not be able to survive.

He said some local automotive components suppliers might not be able to weather the storm and warned that components supply may be re-sourced to other countries if the motor industry doesn’t reopen for business soon.