ELNA MOOLMAN: Slow GDP recovery under way after narrow escape from recession
10 March 2024 - 06:34
Stronger economic growth adequate to materially improve the fiscal prognosis and employment may seem out of reach after a week in which data releases showed exceedingly weak GDP and business confidence, while load-shedding surged again.
However, our analysis shows that South Africa could in the medium term attain around 3% growth if pervasive infrastructure constraints were resolved and business confidence recovered to the neutral 50 threshold from the depressed index level of 30 registered in the first quarter of 2024...
