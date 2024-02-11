How to... cope at work in 2024
An expert shares some thoughts
11 February 2024 - 05:38
The advent of tech solutions like ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) platforms has many people concerned about the role of humans at work.
This is the view of Lyndy van den Barselaar, the MD of ManpowerGroup South Africa. “While technology changes traditional roles, human input remains essential for success. Even as technology plays an increasingly important role in daily operations, it is the unique abilities and insights of individuals that drive innovation and propel businesses forward.”..
