CARL GRILLENBERGER: Day hospitals are crucial in reducing medical costs
NHI planners could learn a lesson from Britain's National Health Service
11 February 2024 - 05:43
Despite challenges, Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) remains a pacesetter in providing a population with high-quality health-care. For less developed and much poorer South Africa, achieving this dream is more difficult, as the furore surrounding the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) plan demonstrates.
Much of the controversy relates to the fact that providing quality health-care to the whole population is unaffordable at present. But perhaps there is a lesson we can learn from the venerable NHS when it comes to how one important component of medical care, surgery, is delivered...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.