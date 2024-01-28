ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Vintage Spanish football club to scout for talent with AI
Spain's La Liga is no stranger to AI
28 January 2024 - 06:23
La Liga, the Spanish premier football league, is no stranger to artificial intelligence (AI). It has long demonstrated its use of virtual reality and AI in its stadiums and during broadcasts on match days.
But what happens after the crowds have gone and the cheers and jeers have died down? The teams don't stand still. Generally, they also don't turn to AI when the data stream that is typical of matches isn't flowing. That is about to change. ..
