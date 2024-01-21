ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The next big thing is a ring
People who dislike wearing invasive or uncomfortable smartwatches to track their sleep, can soon turn to an unobtrusive ring
A new form factor in consumer technology is on its way, and it’s about as small as gadgets get. At the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone range in San José, California this week, the thunder was almost stolen by the announcement of a device that won’t be found in stores until later in 2024.
The Galaxy Ring will be a health monitoring device that enters the arena of an almost entirely new category of technology called the smart ring. Samsung is not first with the concept, but is likely to be the most formidable. It goes up against the Oura Ring, launched by a Finnish health technology company as far back as 2015 and now in its third generation, and the Evie, a female health-orientated smart ring announced two years ago and released this month. ..
