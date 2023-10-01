ZINHLE TYIKWE: Waste not, want not
Join the collaborative effort to help reduce food loss and waste before it's too late, urges Consumer Goods Council
We recognise that in a world of rising populations, increasing food prices, concerns about inequality and growing food insecurity reducing food waste is arguably one of the greatest opportunities of our time. South Africa is among countries facing elevated levels of food insecurity and hunger, exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19, which caused many households to experience severe food shortages.
Available estimates show that annually, South Africa wastes about 10.3-million tonnes of edible food in the agricultural value chain, or 30% of agricultural production. This is equivalent to more than R60bn a year. Such monumental, unnecessary waste cannot be allowed to continue, particularly considering as many as 14-million South Africans go to bed hungry every night. Furthermore, a 2021 Stats SA survey stated that 12.2% of South Africans experienced hunger and 11.6% were vulnerable to it. ..
