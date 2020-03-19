Keep calm and stick to your investment plan

Janina Slawski, head of investment consulting at Alexander Forbes, advises retirement fund members to avoid looking at the current value of your retirement savings and also advises that you consider investing more money while the markets are at a low.

She warns that the future will be marked by low returns and the volatility in markets experienced during the nerve-racking ride in 2019 is likely to continue.

She also warns against any unrealistic promises of returns based on CPI + 7% and that you should expect a low-return environment for some time.

Looking back over the past year, the annual Alexander Forbes Manager Watch survey showed that the best return delivered by an SA balanced manager over three years was 8.17% and the lowest return was -0.62% with an average of 4.54%.

Slawski says of all the asset classes, bonds were the safest and least volatile, while shares delivered more volatile but lower average returns over the past three to five years. This means investors had to be invested in all asset classes to achieve better investment returns, she says.

When markets are volatile, it is especially important that you choose the right investment manager, but it is equally important not to switch managers and to give your manager time to deliver returns for you.

The range between the top and bottom performing equity managers in the survey in 2019 was about 19% which means that you, as an investor, need input and insights from your adviser on choosing the right manager.

If you have two investment managers and you are very happy with the performance of one and unhappy with the returns delivered by the other, bear in mind a year or two later, they may have swapped about. Different managers perform in different market cycles and this is why we encourage investors to stay invested over the longer term, she says.

Slawski says that your trustees should ask your fund’s investment manager the right questions.

“Many managers are proud of themselves because they beat benchmarks but may not be aware that they may potentially be delivering significant underperformance for the fund’s members because they did not deliver on the fund's chosen CPI plus target,” she says.

Investment managers believe they are successful if they beat their chosen benchmark but, she adds, there can be a wide disparity between benchmark returns. For instance, there was a 6% difference in 2019 between the JSE All Share Index (Alsi) and Capped Shareholder Weighted Index (Swix).

If your money is invested with an equity manager that is outperforming the market, look at the manager's underlying benchmark. If the manager is benchmarked against the Alsi and underperformed this benchmark slightly, the manager could have performed vastly better than a manager that outperformed the Capped Swix over the shorter term, but not necessarily due to manager skill. Over longer investment periods the difference in the benchmark returns should be less pronounced.

Also question how your investment manager is producing returns in a market that does not support its stated investment strategy. For example, ask why a value manager is outperforming at a time when the market is in a momentum phase. This could be because their investment cases came through on specific shares which make them look like a momentum manager, but it would be concerning if there is any sign that a manager is not sticking to its investment style.

Some key trends from the survey are that investment managers are no longer sticking to the traditional asset classes but are allocating funds to alternative assets, ranging from unlisted debt to hedge funds or private equity infrastructure projects.