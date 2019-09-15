Factors that drive investments may show fund managers up

A growing focus on what is known as factor investing promises to provide those willing to track these indices a cheaper way to earn market-beating returns.

And, for those wedded to investing with active fund managers, a focus on the factors that drive their performance can reveal a lot, including a better way for many investors to blend different managers' funds together.

It may also leave some unit trust fund managers explaining why they are not managing your money as you would expect them to, or what they do to earn their fees.

Factor investing, also known as smart

beta investing, uses certain rules to identify shares with similar characteristics that are expected to outperform the return you would earn if you invested in the entire market through an index like the JSE all share index (Alsi).

Factor investing mimics the common investment styles followed by active-fund managers who invest in, for example, value shares, or the shares of quality companies, or small companies' shares. A quality share is, for example, identified as one of a company with low debt, which is profitable and whose profits are growing steadily.

Factor investing is a step up from investing in indices that track a market on the basis of the size of the shares, as the Alsi or top 40 do. The investment industry refers to this kind of investing as rules-based, as it follows rules, but it isn't as entirely passive as tracking an index like the Alsi is, as the decision to only invest in shares of a certain kind is an active bet.

Factor investing is growing globally and in SA, Peter Weidner, the head of multi-factor solutions at US-based manager Wells Fargo, told a Satrix conference this week. He says from 1967 to 2018, investing in any one of five factors in global markets — value, momentum, quality, low volatility and small size — have all generated average returns higher than those of the MSCI world index.

In SA, the COO of investment manager Colourfield, Shaun Levitan, presented research to fellow actuaries in 2016 showing that tilting your share selection to the size, high profitability and value factors in the South African market would have delivered returns of, respectively, 0.9 percentage points, one percentage point and three percentage points a year higher than the market over the past 20 years. These are average returns over a long period and, if you invest in a factor fund, remember that the style it mimics can, like the style of an active-fund manager, be out of favour for a long time, during which you may underperform the general market.

At some point, however, your exposure to certain types of shares is expected to deliver good returns and then, on average, your returns over a long period are expected to be better than the market.