Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Rustenburg holds the key for Impala Platinum The Implats share price has been bouncing up and down like a hyperactive trampolinist

Admirers of the quiet life would take one look at Implats’ share-price graph and shoot off in the opposite direction like a scalded cat. The thing’s been bouncing up and down like a hyperactive trampolinist, and any punter who picked the bottom a year ago would have enjoyed a return somewhere north of 350%.

In its results announcement the company describes the "stellar results" it achieved in the year, with a strong operational performance allowing it to take full advantage of an improved market with higher rand PGM prices.