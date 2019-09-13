Opinion / Columnists WEALTH WATCH STEPHEN CRANSTON: Sanlam comes up roses BL PREMIUM

It is perhaps not too surprising that between the boardroom shenanigans of Old Mutual and the market’s Hollywood-style fascination with Discovery’s Adrian Gore, Sanlam gets little airtime.

Yet at the time of its demutualisation in 1998 nobody would have said Sanlam would ever have a market capitalisation 50% higher than its historic rival Old Mutual, or even that it would be considered a “quality” share.