How to maximise your tax breaks before end of tax year

The window of opportunity to make the most of this year's tax deductions is closing as the end of the tax year approaches, but some quick calculations will show where you could save on tax by making a contribution to a retirement fund or tax-free savings account.

If you have been investing in a discretionary investment with no tax benefits, you may want to consider switching money to a tax-free savings account and using this year's annual contribution limit as well as the annual capital gains tax exemption before the end of the tax year. Another tax break for higher earners able to take a high investment risk is to invest in a venture capital company. Here's what you need to know to maximise your tax breaks.

Retirement contributions

Each tax year you are entitled to claim a tax deduction for contributions to a retirement fund up to 27.5% of your taxable income or your remuneration - whichever is higher. The maximum deduction is R350000 a year, which only applies if you are earning a salary of more than R1.27-million a year.

Depending on your marginal tax rate, you could therefore reduce your tax payable by up to 45% of the amount you contribute with the savings being directed into your retirement fund.

As an employee, your remuneration includes your basic salary and any travel allowance before deductions.

If you are self-employed, or if you are an employee who also receives rental income, taxable interest or have made taxable capital gains, use your taxable income.

If you have not yet maximised this tax deduction, you can make an additional lump sum contribution to your retirement annuity or your employer-sponsored pension or provident fund (if the rules allow voluntary top-ups), says Carla Rossouw, tax manager at Allan Gray.