Many South Africans are celebrating Jacob Zuma’s departure‚ but his administration has a more flattering view of the outgoing president.

The presidency released a 3‚000-word statement on Thursday‚ extolling the achievements of the man from Nkandla‚ who announced on Wednesday night that he was stepping aside at the request of the ANC.

Zuma’s office cites the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture as one of the feathers in his cap.

Below is a summary of Zuma’s other milestones‚ according to the presidency:

National planning and monitoring and evaluation

Zuma established the Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation‚ and the National Planning Commission‚ which produced the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030. The NDP aims to eradicate poverty‚ unemployment and inequality by 2030.