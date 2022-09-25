×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: Drawing on his MacGyver skills to grow indoor farming business

Michael Currin is the CEO and head of product at Homefarm

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 08:33 Margaret Harris

Tell me about Homefarm.

Homefarm is a proudly South African start-up that designs, develops, commercialises and sells indoor farming systems. Our indoor farms are rapidly deployable, fully automated systems that enable reliable, highly efficient, year-round farming...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.