Clicks-owned Sorbet expands into Botswana and Mauritius
Owner Clicks says good performance by chain was aided by customers using ClubCards at salons
28 April 2024 - 05:54
Beauty salon Sorbet will soon open branches in Botswana and Mauritius after parent company Clicks received interest from franchisees in those countries, marking the entity’s first foray into countries outside South Africa.
Clicks bought the salon franchise chain, which has 194 stores across the country, a year ago for R105m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.