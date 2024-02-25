My Brilliant Career: Meeting a critical need for on-demand access to medical records
Arvind Raichur is the CEO of Eagle Intelligent Health
25 February 2024 - 05:33
Tell me about Eagle Intelligent Health and the services it offers?
Eagle Intelligent Health is a secure telehealth platform that allows patients to connect with skilled South African doctors on the app from anywhere, regardless of location. Patients can start affordable telemedicine video visits and get shareable electronic sick notes and prescriptions sent right to their phones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.