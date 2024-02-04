Sanlam bids R6.5bn for Assupol
The offer comes after an announcement last April
04 February 2024 - 06:22
South Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam has made a R6.5bn offer to buy its smaller competitor Assupol.
The offer comes after an announcement last April when Assupol's two largest shareholders, Bidvest, which holds almost half of Assupol's shares, and the International Finance Corp (IFC), which holds about 20%, “noted their intention to commence a sale process in respect of their interests in Assupol”, Sanlam and Assupol said in a joint statement on Friday...
