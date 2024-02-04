Mine bosses in water law firing line
Critics of water use bill say stringent provisions could scare off new entrants to shrinking mining sector
04 February 2024 - 06:31
The department of water & sanitation could be on a collision course with mining firms and municipalities over proposed legislation that provides for sentences of up to 10 years in jail or a fine of R10m for company directors or municipal managers who contravene water-use regulations.
The National Water Amendment Bill, gazetted by minister Senzo Mchunu late last year, makes provision for the prosecution of company directors, municipal managers and others who manage bulk water supply. ..
