Tesla recalls 2-million vehicles over self-drive issues
Carmaker will install new safeguards to enhance driver and road safety
17 December 2023 - 05:48
Tesla is recalling more than 2-million vehicles in the US to install new safeguards to prevent the misuse of its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating the electric vehicle company headed by Elon Musk for more than two years over whether its systems adequately ensure drivers pay attention when using them...
