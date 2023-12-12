US union files unfair labour charges against VW, Honda, Hyundai

The UAW is pushing to publicly organise the entire nonunion auto sector in the US after winning new record contracts with the Detroit Three automakers.
Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday it filed unfair labour practice charges against Honda, Hyundaiand Volkswagenin the US, citing aggressive anti-union campaigns to deter workers from organising.
The union’s filings with the National Labour Relations Board and a video address by UAW president Shawn Fain are the latest steps by the union to draw attention to its effort to organise workers at Tesla and foreign-owned US auto plants.
In his video address, Fain said the UAW faces challenges organising at employers that have successfully resisted the union for decades. The UAW wants to see support from 70% of a plant’s workforce before pushing for an organising vote, Fain said.
Fain said he met workers at Toyota’s Georgetown, Ky assembly plan last week. He said no single company is the union’s priority. “They’re all the target,” he said.
“We will use every tool in our tool box” to overcome company opposition to unionisation efforts, Fain said.
The UAW said last month it was launching a first of its kind push to publicly organise the entire non-union auto sector in the US after winning new record contracts with the Detroit Three carmakers.
Last week, the UAW said more than 1,000 factory workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant have signed union authorisation cards, or more than 30% of workers.
The UAW filed charges over actions by Honda in Indiana, Hyundai in Alabama, and Volkswagen in Tennessee.
A Honda worker said management illegally told workers to remove union stickers from hats, the UAW said. Hyundai illegally polled employees about their support for the UAW and confiscated union materials and barred their distribution in non-work areas, the union charged.
Honda said in a statement it “encourages our associates to engage and get information on this issue. We have not and would not interfere with our associates’ right to engage in activity supporting or opposing the UAW”.
Hyundai said employees in Alabama “may choose to join a union or not as is their legal right, and this has been true since our plant opened in 2005. The union’s characterisation of events in its press statement do not present an accurate picture”.
The UAW said Volkswagen threatened and coerced employees “from exercising rights to engage in protected activity by prohibiting employees from discussing unionisation during working time and restricting employees from distributing union materials”.
Volkswagen said on Monday it “respects our workers’ right to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace... We take claims like this very seriously and will investigate accordingly”.
The Detroit-based UAW said last month workers at 13 non-union carmakers were announcing simultaneous campaigns across the country to join the union, including at Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, Hyundai, Rivian, Nissan, BMWand Mercedes-Benz.
The UAW’s deals with General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantisincluded an immediate 11% pay hike and 25% increase in base wages until 2028, cuts the time needed to reach top pay to three years from eight years. Many foreign carmakers have recently boosted payand benefits in response.
US union files unfair labour charges against VW, Honda, Hyundai
Washington — The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday it filed unfair labour practice charges against Honda, Hyundai and Volkswagen in the US, citing aggressive anti-union campaigns to deter workers from organising.
The union’s filings with the National Labour Relations Board and a video address by UAW president Shawn Fain are the latest steps by the union to draw attention to its effort to organise workers at Tesla and foreign-owned US auto plants.
In his video address, Fain said the UAW faces challenges organising at employers that have successfully resisted the union for decades. The UAW wants to see support from 70% of a plant’s workforce before pushing for an organising vote, Fain said.
Fain said he met workers at Toyota’s Georgetown, Ky assembly plan last week. He said no single company is the union’s priority. “They’re all the target,” he said.
“We will use every tool in our tool box” to overcome company opposition to unionisation efforts, Fain said.
The UAW said last month it was launching a first of its kind push to publicly organise the entire non-union auto sector in the US after winning new record contracts with the Detroit Three carmakers.
Last week, the UAW said more than 1,000 factory workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant have signed union authorisation cards, or more than 30% of workers.
The UAW filed charges over actions by Honda in Indiana, Hyundai in Alabama, and Volkswagen in Tennessee.
A Honda worker said management illegally told workers to remove union stickers from hats, the UAW said. Hyundai illegally polled employees about their support for the UAW and confiscated union materials and barred their distribution in non-work areas, the union charged.
Honda said in a statement it “encourages our associates to engage and get information on this issue. We have not and would not interfere with our associates’ right to engage in activity supporting or opposing the UAW”.
Hyundai said employees in Alabama “may choose to join a union or not as is their legal right, and this has been true since our plant opened in 2005. The union’s characterisation of events in its press statement do not present an accurate picture”.
The UAW said Volkswagen threatened and coerced employees “from exercising rights to engage in protected activity by prohibiting employees from discussing unionisation during working time and restricting employees from distributing union materials”.
Volkswagen said on Monday it “respects our workers’ right to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace... We take claims like this very seriously and will investigate accordingly”.
The Detroit-based UAW said last month workers at 13 non-union carmakers were announcing simultaneous campaigns across the country to join the union, including at Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, Hyundai, Rivian, Nissan, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
The UAW’s deals with General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis included an immediate 11% pay hike and 25% increase in base wages until 2028, cuts the time needed to reach top pay to three years from eight years. Many foreign carmakers have recently boosted pay and benefits in response.
Reuters
Logistics and energy woes are poisoning SA’s motor industry, Ford warns
Tyres imported from China hit with hefty duties
GM will not advertise in expensive Super Bowl game in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ford cuts profit outlook after strike weighs on production
General Motors says new labour deals to cost $9.3bn
Republicans say EVs don’t work and boost China at the expense of US jobs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.