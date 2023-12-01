Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Tiger Brands’ performance reflects challenging trading environment, CEO says

Business Day TV talks to Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger

01 December 2023 - 14:59
by Business Day TV
Tjaart Kruger: No-nonsense operator. Picture: Robert Tshabalala
Tjaart Kruger: No-nonsense operator. Picture: Robert Tshabalala

Tiger Brands says its annual performance reflects a challenging trading environment characterised by high food inflation, cost-conscious consumers, a depreciating rand and unreliable electricity supply.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Tjaart Kruger for more details.

